Aparna Balamurali’s 'Ini Utharam' completes filming

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Sudheesh Ramachandran, who worked with director Jeethu Joseph as an assistant and chief associate, is making his directorial debut with Ini Utharam, which has Aparna Balamurali, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Harish Uthaman in lead roles. The team has completed shooting for the same.

In the film, Sudeesh tells us, “It is a thriller backed by emotions. That’s all we can divulge at the moment. We are currently in the middle of post-production. We hope to release it around Onam.” 

Renjith Unni wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film, which also features Chandunath, Siddharth Menon, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki, Jayan Cherthala, Shaju Sreedhar, Bineesh P, and Bhagyaraj, among others.
Jithin D edits the film shot by cinematographer Ravichandran.

Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Arun and Varun are bankrolling the film under the banner of A & V Entertainment.

