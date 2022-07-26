Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sundari Gardens set to premiere on SonyLIV

Sundari Gardens, the upcoming film starring Neeraj Madhav and Aparna Balamurali, will directly premiere on the Sony Liv OTT platform, the makers announced recently.

Published: 26th July 2022

Sundari Gardens

Sundari Gardens

By Express News Service

Written and directed by the debutant director Charlie Davis, Sundari Gardens is produced by Salim Ahamed, the Malayalam director and producer, who has made films like the National Award-winning Adaminte Makan Abu. The film is co-produced by Kabeer Kottaram and Razak Ahamed. The release date is yet to be announced.

The film also stars Binu Pappu, Jude Anthany Joseph, Vijayragavan, and a bunch of actors from Karikku – the digital media platform. Sundari Gardens is billed as a musical-romantic film, which has music composed by Alphons Joseph, who sang Aaromale in the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2009). 
The film was reportedly shot in Kottayam’s Pala, Kanjirapally and Erattupetta. 

