Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ act from new film is hit

The video is currently trending on the #1 spot and has, in a day, garnered over 2 million views.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

By Express News Service

A day after its release on social media, the reproduction of the hit ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ from Kaathodu Kathoram, from Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming release, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, is a hit with film and music buffs who were delighted for two reasons: The reproduction and accompanying visuals are not a blot on the original Ouseppachan composition sung by Yesudas, Lathika, Krishnachandran, and Radhika Varasyar; and Kunchacko Boban’s hilarious, unhinged antics and organic dance movies, all the while trying to avoid the suspicious glances of the cops.

The video is currently trending on the #1 spot and has, in a day, garnered over 2 million views. In the nearly three-min footage, the actor, who plays a thief, is at a festival ground scanning for potential prey while a band sings Devadoothar Paadi on stage. 

The video has become a sort of stress-buster for many. Some have even expressed a feeling of adoration for the actor they hadn’t felt before. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval (Android Kunjappan), Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which also stars Gayathrie Shankar and a host of newcomers, is slated for release on August 11. Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Kunchacko Boban are co-producing the film described as a satirical entertainer with a courtroom drama at its centre.

