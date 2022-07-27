Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mumbai’s Yoodlee Films picks up Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas 'Kaapa'

Yoodlee recently announced that they have picked up the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu and Tovino Thomas-starrer Anveshippin Kandethum.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:22 AM

Prithviraj from the upcoming Malayalam gangster thriller, Kaapa.

By Express News Service

Mumbai-based Yoodlee Films has announced they are on board as producers for  Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas’ upcoming Malayalam gangster thriller, Kaapa. Shooting for the multi-starrer, based on a story by G Indugopan, and co-starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Anna Ben, began earlier this month.

Yoodlee recently announced that they have picked up the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu and Tovino Thomas-starrer Anveshippin Kandethum. Interestingly, the latter is co-produced by Jinu V Abraham & Dolwin Kuriakose of Theatre of Dreams, the same co-production team behind Kaapa. In addition, Yoodlee is working with Prithviraj on a Hindi web series based on the life of ‘Biscuit King’ Rajan Pillai.

Jomon T John (Charlie, Ennu Ninte Moideen) is the director of photography of Kaapa. The film is also co-produced by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union, their maiden production venture.

On the collaboration, Prithiviraj says, “Kaapa is going to be one of the best in its genre and I am glad Yoodlee is coming up with such great projects and have ventured into the Malayalam industry. 

“This is a great time when talent and producers from various parts of the country are coming together to make good cinema that is loved by the entire country. I am really excited about Kaapa, and we have started with a bang. Shaji sir and I are back together again, and we are sure of giving our fans whistle-worthy cinema.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films & Events, Saregama India says, “With Kaapa we are excited to get into the action thriller genre. Prithviraj & Shaji Kailas do not need any introduction and this film is going to push the mass narrative envelope even further. We have the privilege of working with some of the finest actors, directors, and technicians in the Malayalam film industry and we are sure of packing a punch.”  

TAGS
Prithviraj Shaji Kailas Kaapa Aparna Balamurali Asif Ali
