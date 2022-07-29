Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan -Aparna Balamurali film gets title

We had earlier reported about Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali starring in Luca director Arun Bose’s next.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali starring in Mindiyum Paranjum.

Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali starring in Mindiyum Paranjum.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali starring in Luca director Arun Bose’s next. The makers have announced the film’s title as Mindiyum Paranjum. A first look featuring the two leads has also been released.

Arun Bose has scripted it along with Mridul George. The two had also co-written Luca. Unni Mukundan plays a character named Sanal while Aparna is Leena in the film. The cast also includes Jaffer Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Maala Parvathy, Prasant Murali, and Sohan Seenulal, among others.

Mindiyum Paranjum is produced by filmmaker Salim Ahmed. The film has three-time National award winner Madhu Ambat as the cinematographer. Music is by Sooraj S Kurup, and Kiran Das handles the edits.

Mindiyum Paranjum is among Salim Ahamed’s newly announced productions aside from writer-director Charlie Davis’ Sundari Gardens, also featuring Aparna Balamurali alongside Neeraj Madhav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unni Mukundan Aparna Balamurali Arun Bose
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp