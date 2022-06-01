Release of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham pushed again

By Express News Service

It has happened again. After multiple release delays, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (The Harbour) was finally confirmed for a theatrical premiere on June 3. However, the makers have notified us they are postponing it to June 10.

In the statement let out by the team, they said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances involving legal issues, the release of Thuramukham has been postponed for a week, once again. The countless reschedulings of the release in the last 3 years due to Covid, theatre shutdowns, financial troubles, and the drastic changes in the film industry, have time and again disappointed the film lovers, exhibition sector and the hundreds of people who have worked for the film.

“But our firm resolve to bring our film, which we have made with long, painstaking effort, to the screen, is strengthened more and more with each setback. This cinematic experience will unroll before you on the silver screens on June 10th. We are ready and steadfast in our commitment to make this happen!” The period epic is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith play the lead roles. Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, Thuramukham has a script by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram. B Ajithkumar is the editor.