Writer Kaloor Dennis’ son to direct Mammootty 

Mammootty is launching the directorial debut of one more newcomer.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:47 AM

Actor Mammootty

By Express News Service

Mammootty is launching the directorial debut of one more newcomer. Dinu Dennis, son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis, will direct the megastar in an as-yet-untitled project. Project designer Badusha NM shared that the film is a big-budget thriller. Dinu will be directing from his script.

Nimish Ravi, who shot Luca and Kurup, is on board as director of photography. Interestingly, this is Nimish’s second project with Mammootty as he is also filming the actor in director Nisam Basheer’s psychological thriller, Rorschach.

Darwin Kuriakose and Jinu V Abraham are producing the project under Theatre of Dreams, the banner behind the upcoming Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas film Kaapa and Tovino Thomas-starrer Anveshippin Kandethum directed by Darwin.

