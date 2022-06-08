Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Boomerang gets comic-style poster

By Express News Service

The team behind the Shine Tom Chacko-Samyuktha Menon film Boomerang have unveiled a new poster with a comic vibe. Manu Sudhakaran directed the film from a script by Krishnadas Panky, which also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baiju Santhosh and Dain Davis, among others.

In a conversation with us earlier, Krishnadas shared that Boomerang addresses the dark side of technology and its negative impact on a few individuals, adding that it’s a “small film that’s strong on content” and can be tagged a “darkly comic thriller”.

Boomerang has Vishnu Narayanan behind the camera. Akhil AR edited the film, and Subheer Ali Khan composed the soundtrack with lyrics by Ajith Perumbavoor. Ajji Medayyil and Thoufeek R produced Boomerang under the banners Good Company and Easy Fly Productions.