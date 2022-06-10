STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj Sukumaran joins hands with Hombale Films, to act and direct social thriller 'Tyson'

The movie is written by Murali Gopy, who is collaborating with Prithviraj for the third time after 'Lucifer' and the upcoming sequel 'Empuraan'.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that his next directorial project will be social thriller "Tyson". Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie is written by Murali Gopy, who is collaborating with Prithviraj for the third time after "Lucifer" and the upcoming sequel "Empuraan".

Prithviraj, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with "Lucifer" and followed it up with "Bro Daddy" and upcoming "L2: Empuraan", shared the details of "Tyson" on Twitter. "#TYSON Presenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co-creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @PrithviOfficial #muraligopy," the 39-year-old actor-filmmaker wrote.

The film is backed by Hombale productions, who produced the "KGF" franchise. According to the makers, the film is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Prithviraj Tyson Murali Gopy Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp