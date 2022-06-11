Prithviraj to star in, direct Murali Gopy script Tyson

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be teaming up with screenwriter Murali Gopy once again after completing the Lucifer sequel, Empuraan. The project, titled Tyson, will also star Prithviraj.

Notably, Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF films, is bankrolling the film which will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Sharing the teaser poster on his social media handles, Prithviraj wrote, “Presenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. Once again collaborating with my friend, brother and co-creator Murali Gopy, this time, we are going big, with a giant of Indian cinema backing our vision!”

This is Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Hombale after Salaar, in which he acts opposite Prabhas.