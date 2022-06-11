Shankar plays main lead in family drama Ormakalil

By Express News Service

The filming of Ormakalil written, produced and directed by M Vishwaprathap is complete. The film is being touted as a family drama with survival as a core theme. Shankar, who essays a DIG, is making a comeback as the main character after a long gap.

Aside from Shankar, Shaju Sridhar, Nasser Latheef, Deepa Kartha, Poojitha Menon, Vijayakumari, Ajay, Aryan Kathuria, Roshan Abdul, Master Divik, Satish Thripparappu, Sriram Sharma and Sureshkumar are also part of the cast.

Vishwaprathap is producing Ormakalil under the banner of Premier Cinemas. Nithin K Raj is behind the camera, with Vipin Mannoor as editor. Jassie Gift and Sujatha Mohan have crooned tracks to the music by Joy Maxwell and lyrics by Vishwaprathap.