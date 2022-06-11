STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shankar plays main lead in family drama Ormakalil

Filming of Ormakalil written, produced and directed by M Vishwaprathap is complete.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaking, Movies, Production house

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

The filming of Ormakalil written, produced and directed by M Vishwaprathap is complete. The film is being touted as a family drama with survival as a core theme. Shankar, who essays a DIG, is making a comeback as the main character after a long gap.

Aside from Shankar, Shaju Sridhar, Nasser Latheef, Deepa Kartha, Poojitha Menon, Vijayakumari, Ajay, Aryan Kathuria, Roshan Abdul, Master Divik, Satish Thripparappu, Sriram Sharma and Sureshkumar are also part of the cast.

Vishwaprathap is producing Ormakalil under the banner of Premier Cinemas. Nithin K Raj is behind the camera, with Vipin Mannoor as editor.  Jassie Gift and Sujatha Mohan have crooned tracks to the music by Joy Maxwell and lyrics by Vishwaprathap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ormakalil M Vishwaprathap DIG
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp