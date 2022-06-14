First look of Shahi Kabir’s directorial debut out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned the critically acclaimed films Joseph and Nayattu, is donning the director’s garb with a police story titled Ila Veezha Poonchira.

The first look of the film, starring Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa, has been unveiled. It shows Soubin at a remote police outpost in Kottayam’s Ilaveezhapoonchira.

The first look also reveals that Jude Anthony Joseph is playing a significant character. Produced by Vishnu Venu of Kadhaas Untold, Ila Veezha Poonchira has a script by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad based on a story by the former.

Manesh Madhavan, who shot Joseph, is the director of photography, while Kiran Das handles editing duties. Anil Johnson is the composer.