STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Shahi Kabir’s directorial debut out

We had reported earlier that screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned the critically acclaimed films Joseph and Nayattu, is donning the director’s garb with a police story titled Ila Veezha Poonchira.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

First look of Shahi Kabir’s directorial debut. (File Photo)

First look of Shahi Kabir’s directorial debut. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned the critically acclaimed films Joseph and Nayattu, is donning the director’s garb with a police story titled Ila Veezha Poonchira.

The first look of the film, starring Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa, has been unveiled. It shows Soubin at a remote police outpost in Kottayam’s Ilaveezhapoonchira. 

The first look also reveals that Jude Anthony Joseph is playing a significant character. Produced by Vishnu Venu of Kadhaas Untold, Ila Veezha Poonchira has a script by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad based on a story by the former. 

Manesh Madhavan, who shot Joseph, is the director of photography, while Kiran Das handles editing duties. Anil Johnson is the composer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahi Kabir Ila Veezha Poonchira Jude Anthony Joseph
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp