STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jordan portions of Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' finally wrapped up!

The film based on the Malayalam novel 'Aadujeevitham' by author Benyamin began its work in 2018 but was hit hard by the pandemic then.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of the movie 'Aadujeevitham'

A poster of the movie 'Aadujeevitham'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Blessy's much-awaited Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham', featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, has finally completed its schedule in Jordan.

The film, on which work began in 2018, was hit hard by the pandemic. In particular, the team had to undergo a hard time while shooting in Jordan in 2020.

The team, for its second schedule, was shooting in Jordan's Wadi Rum in 2020, when Jordanian authorities chose to reverse their decision to permit shooting by the crew because of a rise in infections. The decision put the unit in a spot as they were stranded in the desert and had to seek the help of Indian authorities to return home.

Now, finally, the team has managed to complete the pending portions that had to be shot in Jordan. Actor Prithviraj confirmed that the Jordan schedule was finally over on his Twitter timeline.

He tweeted, " 'Aadujeevitham' foreign schedule done! Coming home! What a journey!"

A couple of days ago, the actor had also posted pictures of him taking a dip in the Dead Sea.

The film is an adaptation of a novel by Benyamin by the same name. The film, which has music by A R Rahman, has cinematography by K U Mohanan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadujeevitham Prithviraj Sukumaran Jordan Blessy Benyamin
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp