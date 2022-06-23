STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nivin Pauly, director Abrid Shine join hands for 2016 Malayalam film Action Hero Biju sequel

The film gives a peek into the life of an ordinary cop, how he deals with various cases he encounters on a daily basis. It is still not clear if it will be the continuation of the 2016-released film.

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:30 AM

Actor Nivin Pauly (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine are set to rejoin for a sequel to their hit film, Action Hero Biju. Nivin’s own banner Pauly Jr Pictures is producing the film.

Action Hero Biju had Nivin Pauly playing the role of Sub-inspector Biju Paulose. The film gives a peek into the life of an ordinary cop and how he deals with various cases he encounters on a daily basis. It is still not clear if Action Hero Biju 2 will be the continuation of the 2016-released film.

Meanwhile, Nivin-Abrid Shine combo’s upcoming film, Mahaveeryar is gearing up to hit screens on July 22. Asif Ali and Shanvi Srivastava also star in the film, which is billed as a fantasy-adventure entertainer.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming slate includes an untitled film with Tamil director Ram, Thaaram with Vinay Govind (Kili Poyi), Shekhara Varma Rajavu with Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar and Dear Students with debutants Sandeep Kumnar and George Philip.

