STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala: Actor V P Khalid dies of cardiac arrest

The 71-year-old Khalid was found unconscious in the washroom in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bid Adieu: VP Khalid.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned theatre, movie and TV serial actor VP Khalid, popularly known for his portrayal of the character Sumersh in the TV serial Marimayam, passed away following a cardiac arrest in Vaikom on Friday morning. According to sources Khalid collapsed at the shooting location of a Tovino Thomas starrer movie directed by Jude Antony at Vaikom.

Khalid, a native of Chullikkal near Fort Kochi, was found unconscious in the washroom in the morning. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The 71-year-old actor started his career as a drama artist at the age of 16. He became popular with his role as Sumesh in the political satire show 'Marimayam'. He made his debut in the movie titled "Periyar", which was directed by PJ Antony in 1973.

Khalid was associated with popular drama troupes like Cochin Sanathana and Alleppey Theatres and had acted in drama's like Ezhunnallathu, Dracula and Ancham Thirumurivu. He has also acted in movies like Enipopadikal and  Ponnapuram Kotta are the other movies he acted in. His son Khalid Rahman is a Malayalam movie director. The other two sons are cinematographers Shaiju Khalid and Jimshi Khalid.

The body has been shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VP Khalid actor Fort Kochi
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp