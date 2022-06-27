'Kaduva' will be a refreshing change for Malayalam cinema: Prithviraj

By IANS

CHENNAI: Stating that he was immensely proud of the content being generated by Malayalam cinema, actor Prithviraj on Monday said that the only genre that the industry had slightly forgotten was the mass action entertainer genre and that his upcoming film 'Kaduva' was a step in that direction.

Speaking at the launch of the film's teaser in Chennai, which was attended by the entire cast of 'Kaduva' and a host of celebrities including Tamil actors Arya and Jiiva, Prithviraj said, "We have to have all kinds of films. Right now, the Malayalam industry is making superb films. We are going through a phase where we are making superb content but we've missed out one genre. I, as a film lover, miss the mass masala commercial entertainers in Malayalam. So, when they narrated this script to me in 2017, I felt it had been a long time since such films had come out in Malayalam.

"Let me make it clear, the multi-city promotions that we have embarked on is not only for 'Kaduva'. This is the first step of a big process. I am someone who wishes that from now on, all big Malayalam films that are to be released are released in this fashion. We have to come and communicate with our audience in every state on a first person basis. I hope and pray that we will be able to sustain this process for all big releases coming from Kerala."

The title of the film, which features Prithviraj and Samyuktha Menon in the lead and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing a pivotal role, means Tiger in Malayalam. It is actually also a short form of the hero's name in the film, Prithviraj disclosed while replying to a question that was posed to him after the launch.