Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha headline 'Kunjammini’s Hospital'

Indrajith Sukumaran and Nyla Usha are headlining debutant Sanal V Devan’s Kunjammini’s Hospital, scripted by Abhayakumar and Anil Kurian (Punyalan Agarbattis, Chathurmukham).

Published: 28th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Indrajith Sukumaran and Nyla Usha are headlining debutant Sanal V Devan’s Kunjammini’s Hospital, scripted by Abhayakumar and Anil Kurian (Punyalan Agarbattis, Chathurmukham). Sanal previously worked as an assistant director on such films as Molly Aunty Rocks, Punyalan Agarbattis, and Varsham.

Nyla Usha

Co-writer Anil Kurian tells us that the film, co-starring Baburaj, Sarayu Mohan, and Prakash Raj, has elements of fantasy and humour. “It’s an attempt at fantasy humour while rooted in the culture and with a dash of history of the place,” he says.

Santhosh Thrivikraman, who produced the latest Sharafuddhin-starrer Priyan Ottathilaanu, also written by Abhayakumar and Anil Kurian, is bankrolling the project, which went on floors in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur.  
Ajay David Kachappilly, who shot Joshiy’s Porinju Mariam Jose, is the director of photography. Mansoor Muthukutty is handling editing duties while Ranjin Raj works on the music to lyrics by BK Harinarayanan and Vinayak Sasikumar. Jayan Crayon is in charge of the art department.

Meanwhile, Indrajith, last seen in Pathaam Valavu, has Thuramukham, 19(1)(a), Anuradha Crime No. 59, Theerppu, and Ram coming up next. Nyla’s next is Paappan, opposite Suresh Gopi. The film marks her second collaboration with Joshiy.

