Release of Prithviraj’s Kaduva postponed to July 7

By Express News Service

The release of Prithviraj’s Kaduva has been postponed. The film was supposed to hit screens on June 30 but has now been pushed to July 7. Prithviraj, who is also producing the film, informed about the change in release plans with a note, which reads, “Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles."

Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! Kaduva release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world.”

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva is billed as an action-packed entertainer set in the 90s. It has Prithviraj playing a rich and influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan and depicts his turbulent encounters with the police force.

The film scripted by Jinu V Abraham also stars Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, Priyanka Nair, Alencier Ley Lopez and Arjun Ashokan among others.