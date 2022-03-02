STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming of Prithviraj’s Kaduva wrapped up

Prithviraj plays an influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan while Samyuktha Menon plays his wife.

Published: 02nd March 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Shaji Kailas has wrapped up the shoot of Kaduva, his upcoming action thriller with Prithviraj Sukumaran. With Vivek Oberoi playing the principal antagonist, Kaduva has Samyuktha Menon essaying the female lead.

Prithviraj plays an influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan while Samyuktha Menon plays his wife. Vivek plays a senior police official, a D.I.G named James Elias Manjiledathu. The actor had earlier made his Malayalam debut in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, for which he won raves. Arjun Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Seema, Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Priyanka Nair are also part of the cast.  

Supriya Menon is backing the film under Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Kaduva has a script by Jinu Abraham. Abhinandan Ramanujam and Sujith Vaassudev are the directors of photography. Shameer Muhammed is editing it, and Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music.

