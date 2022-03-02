STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya to lead directorial debut of Bheeshma Parvam co-writer Ravisankar

The makers have clarified that the project, billed as a mystery drama, is in no way connected to the recently released Tamil film of the same name.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Jayasurya.

Malayalam actor Jayasurya

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Debutant Ravisankar, who did additional scripting duties on Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, is set to make his directorial debut with Writer, starring Jayasurya. Shahi Kabir, who wrote the police-centric films Nayattu and Joseph, is penning the story and screenplay. The makers have clarified that the project, billed as a mystery drama, is in no way connected to the recently released Tamil film of the same name.

Speaking to us about the script, Shahi, while reluctant to divulge any details about the story, said he is in the middle of scripting Writer with which he hopes to attempt something fresh.

“Writer wouldn’t be anything like Joseph or Nayattu. It’s completely different,” says Shahi. “It is devoid of political elements, and it’s relatively less emotion-driven. It’s something more cinematic and commercial, I would say. I believe there is some space for a few experiments in it.”

Akhil and Ashik are bankrolling the film. Nimish Ravi (Kurup) is on board as director of photography and Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), editor. Yakzan and Neha are composing the music. The team is hoping to start filming by September. Notably, Ravisankar also served as a co-writer with Syam Pushkaran on Aashiq Abu’s Rani Padmini. 

Meanwhile, Shahi is also looking forward to finishing the post-production work of his directorial debut starring Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa. Jayasurya, on the other hand, has John Luther, Meri Awaz Suno, and Eesho in his upcoming lineup. He is also working on #Home-director Rojin Thomas’ big-budget 3D fantasy Kathanar, expected to be released as a two-parter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravisankar Bheeshma Parvam Writer Jayasurya
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp