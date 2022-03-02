Jayasurya to lead directorial debut of Bheeshma Parvam co-writer Ravisankar

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Debutant Ravisankar, who did additional scripting duties on Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, is set to make his directorial debut with Writer, starring Jayasurya. Shahi Kabir, who wrote the police-centric films Nayattu and Joseph, is penning the story and screenplay. The makers have clarified that the project, billed as a mystery drama, is in no way connected to the recently released Tamil film of the same name.

Speaking to us about the script, Shahi, while reluctant to divulge any details about the story, said he is in the middle of scripting Writer with which he hopes to attempt something fresh.

“Writer wouldn’t be anything like Joseph or Nayattu. It’s completely different,” says Shahi. “It is devoid of political elements, and it’s relatively less emotion-driven. It’s something more cinematic and commercial, I would say. I believe there is some space for a few experiments in it.”

Akhil and Ashik are bankrolling the film. Nimish Ravi (Kurup) is on board as director of photography and Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), editor. Yakzan and Neha are composing the music. The team is hoping to start filming by September. Notably, Ravisankar also served as a co-writer with Syam Pushkaran on Aashiq Abu’s Rani Padmini.

Meanwhile, Shahi is also looking forward to finishing the post-production work of his directorial debut starring Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa. Jayasurya, on the other hand, has John Luther, Meri Awaz Suno, and Eesho in his upcoming lineup. He is also working on #Home-director Rojin Thomas’ big-budget 3D fantasy Kathanar, expected to be released as a two-parter.