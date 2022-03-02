Paappan 2nd look reveals Suresh Gopi in police uniform

By Express News Service

We had reported recently that Suresh Gopi’s latest film with Joshiy, Paappan, completed shooting. The team has now released the second look of the film, which reveals the superstar in police uniform.

The still is supposedly from the past portions of Paappan. The film has Suresh Gopi essaying the character in two time periods. Paappan sees Suresh Gopi reuniting with Joshiy after 22 years since their last collaboration in Vazhunnor.

Suresh Gopi plays a senior police officer in the crime thriller. Paappan also has his son Gokul Suresh sharing the screen with him for the first time. Nyla Usha plays the female lead, with Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, Asha Sarath Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom, Janaradhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Binu Pappu, and Chandu Nath filling up the other integral roles. Scripted by RJ Shaan, Paappan is Joshiy’s follow-up to Porinju Mariam Jose, starring Joju George and Nyla.

David Kachappilly, who produced Porinju, is bankrolling Paappan too. Ajay David Kachappilly, who shot Porinju, is behind the camera. Jakes Bejoy is the composer, and Shyam Sasidharan is editing.

