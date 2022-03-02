STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vineeth Sreenivasan to play a dubious character in his next movie

The actor-filmmaker on his next acting role, in Mukundan Unni Associates

Vineeth Sreenivasan

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A month since the release of his directorial feature, Hridayam, Vineeth Sreenivasan is back to work, this time in the actor’s chair, with Mukundan Unni Associates, helmed by former film editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, also Vineeth’s assistant director in Thira. 

The shoot commenced a few days ago. In a brief chat with us, Vineeth gave us a vague description of the character he plays in the film. The actor-filmmaker essays a dubious figure, a territory that Vineeth last traversed in the hit Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.   

Vineeth, who plays a barrister, tells us that Abhinav’s pitch about the character piqued his curiosity because the latter “thinks in the opposite direction” of what Vineeth often thinks as a filmmaker. “The character Abhinav has created in Mukundan Unni Associates is someone whose actions I wouldn’t justify, but it’s also what got me interested in working with Abhinav,” says Vineeth. He adds that the character presents interesting possibilities for the performer in him. “I cannot condone his behaviour, but that’s Abhinav’s creation. There are certain things that Abhinav believes in, which has a bearing on his kind of cinema. So I’m curious to see how he would pull it off and what he accomplishes as a filmmaker.”

Echoing Vineeth’s words, Abhinav says, “Of course, Vineeth ettan found some of the character’s actions disagreeable. The ideals clashed with his own, but he still agreed to do the role since it’s a film he is not directing,” he chuckles. Mukundan Unni Associates has already caught movie buffs’ attention owing to its refreshingly unique and hilarious promos. Interestingly, cinematographer Vishwajith Odukkathil, who shot Hridayam, is lensing Mukundan Unni Associates.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing Mukundan Unni Associates under the banner of Little Big Films.

