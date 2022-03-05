Mari Selvaraj casts Fahadh, Keerthy in Maamannan

By Express News Service

Director Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumaal, Karnan) has assembled a stellar cast for his next titled Maamannan. Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin star in the film which has music by AR Rahman.

Maamannan, produced by Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies, has Mari’s regulars like cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Selva RK and choreographer Sandy. There is no word on when this film goes on floors or the status of Mari’s previously announced sports drama with Dhruv Vikram.

Udhayanidhi is awaiting the release of Nenjukku Needhi, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Keerthy has projects like Dasara, Vaashi, Bhola Shankar and Sarkaru Vaari Patta in various stages of production. Fahadh recently wrapped shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, and has films like Malayankunju and Pushpa: The Rule in his kitty. Vadivelu, on the other hand, will be making a full-fledged comeback with Suraj’s Naai Sekar Returns.