Kochi police arrest film director Liju Krishna on rape charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Saturday arrested Liju Krishna (30) from Mattannur, on charges of raping a woman on various occasions at Kakkanad, Edathala and Kannur between December 2020 and June 2021. He was arrested by the Infopark police based on the complaint lodged by the woman.

A special team constituted by City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju nabbed Liju from a shooting location at Kannur. Liju is the director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu. The film, starring Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan and Nivin Pauly in the lead is produced by actor Sunny Wayne.