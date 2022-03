By Express News Service

Prabhas has confirmed that Prithviraj will star in his upcoming project Salaar, helmed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel. The actor revealed the big news in a pre-release event for Radhe Shyam. Interestingly, Prithviraj has given the voice-over for the Malayalam version of Radhe Shyam.

The speculation regarding Prithviraj’s involvement in Salaar has been doing the rounds ever since he hinted at joining a pan-Indian project in an Instagram live session last year.