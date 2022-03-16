STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhavana returns to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu

Published: 16th March 2022 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

South Indian Actress Bhavana Menon. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhavana has announced her return to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. Sharafudheen plays the male lead.

The title poster of the movie produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments was revealed through Mammootty's social media page.

Helmed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, who also handles the script and editing, the film has dialogues by Vivek Bharathan, who also worked on the screenplay.

Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer, and Anees Nadodi is the art director. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues.

Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics while sound recording and design are by Sabaridas Thottingal.

Bhavana is the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case.

The 35-year-old actor in an interview earlier this month said she was devastated and wanted to get her dignity back. Giving due credit to her support system comprising her husband, family members and friends and above all to the public who rallied behind her, the actor said with emotion writ large on her face that it was her sheer willpower that keeps her going. But her determination to put on a fight was evident in her words where she vowed that “my dignity has been shredded to a million pieces”. There were days when she felt that what she had undergone was all a nightmare. But she said it was not so.

“I am still scared, I don’t know about how the system works. I have this fear inside me. Sometimes I am really sad, angry and then want to fight. Despite having a wonderful support system around me, I still felt lonely. I was in the court in 2020 for 15 days from morning till evening, but not on continuous days. For every second I spend time in court, I was trying to prove that I am innocent. There were seven lawyers trying to cross-examine me and going through that incident from morning till evening. That’s when I felt I am lonely”, said the actor.

She recalled her perpetrators unleashing their tirade against her on social media after the traumatic incident. The actor who had acted predominantly in Malayalam films until the incident had taken a long break from her career due to the trauma.

