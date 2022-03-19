STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film gets a serene, hypnotic teaser

People sleeping. Animals sleeping. Breathing sounds. Absolute stillness. 

Published: 19th March 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

People sleeping. Animals sleeping. Breathing sounds. Absolute stillness. The most eagerly awaited teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, from the most eagerly awaited collaboration — Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery — is out. 

The presented footage promises another out-of-the-box effort from the maverick filmmaker behind Amen, Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau. Mammootty is producing the film under his newly launched production house Mammootty Kampany.

The film, scripted by Jallikattu-fame S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location.

Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and Rajesh Sharma are part of the cast. Theni Eswar, who shot Peranbu and the upcoming Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvoth-starrer Puzhu, is behind the camera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lijo Jose Mammootty Hypnotic Teaser Mammootty Kampany Production
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp