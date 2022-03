By Express News Service

After seven years, Alphonse Puthren is back with a new feature, Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara. The filmmaker unveiled the first footage in the form of a teaser on Tuesday.

The 2-min-long footage doesn’t reveal much aside from the introduction of the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, along with the list of big names in the cast.