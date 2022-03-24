STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padmakumar-Suraj-Indrajith film 'Pathaam Valavu'  to release in May 

Following the official trailer release, the makers of Pathaam Valavu has now announced the release date. 

'Pathaam Valavu' fil poster

By Express News Service

Following the official trailer release, the makers of Pathaam Valavu has now announced the release date. The M Padmakumar directorial will hit theatres on May 13. The thriller based on true events has Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the leads.  Scripted by Abhilash Pillai (Night Drive), Pathaam Valavu has Indrajith playing a cop pursuing the character played by Suraj Venjaramoodu while trying to unravel the truths behind a case. 

Aditi Ravi and Swasika play the female leads in the film bankrolled by UGM Entertainment. Ratheesh Ram, who worked under cinematographer Shaji Kumar, is behind the camera while Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Ranjin Raj is working on the music.

Dr Zachariah Thomas, Jijo Kavanal, Sreejith Ramachandran and Prince Paul jointly back the film with Mumbai Movie Studios.

