STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Karan Johar to remake Malayalam film 'Hridayam' in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

The cast of the remake versions has not been announced yet.

Published: 25th March 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hridayam film(Photo | Instagram)

Hridayam film(Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the rights to 'Hridayam', a Malayalam romantic drama. On Friday, Karan took to Instagram and shared that the film will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing the news with his fans and followers, he wrote, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned."

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, 'Hridayam' was released in January this year. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aswath Lal, Annu Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Abhishek Joseph George among others.

The cast of the remake versions has not been announced yet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Malayalam film Hridayam Hindi Telugu
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp