Bheeshma Parvam to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in April

By Express News Service

After a hugely successful theatrical run, director Amal Neerad’s Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam will have its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1.

Produced by Amal Neerad under his banner Amal Neerad Productions, the blockbuster opened in theatres on March 3.

The massive ensemble cast of Bheeshma Parvam features Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Veena Nandakumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jinu Joseph, Nisthar Sait, Sudev Nair, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Maala Parvathy, and Farhaan Faasil.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, with Vivek Harshan as editor, and Sushin Shyam as composer.