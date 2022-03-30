Actor Guru Somasundaram joins campus thriller 'Haya'

By Express News Service

Vasudev Sanal, who directed Kunchacko Boban in Priyam, is returning with Haya, which has Guru Somasundaram as the lead.

Produced by Six Silver Souls Studio, the film has a script by senior journalist and writer Manoj Bharathi.

Haya is said to be a campus thriller that addresses a powerful social theme. It will be a music-heavy entertainer featuring a group of young actors making their debut.

The cast includes Johny Antony, Lal Jose, Kottayam Ramesh, Srikanth Murali, Sreedhanya, Biju Pappan, Laya Simpson, Sreeja Ajith, Veena Venugopal (India’s first wheelchair TV anchor) and Sanal Kallat. Shambhu, the winner of the reality show Nayika Nayakan, has been cast in one of the lead roles.

Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer, while Sabu Ram handles the art department and Arun Thomas the editing. Varun Sunil works on the music. The shoot will start on April 2 in Mysore.