Amazon Prime Video announces digital release dates of films Naradan, Veyil

Amazon Prime Video has announced the global digital premieres of Naradan and Veyil.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Veyil'

A still from the film 'Veyil'

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has announced the global digital premieres of Naradan and Veyil. The Tovino Thomas-starrer Naradan will stream on 8 April and Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil will be launched on 15 April.

Naradan, directed by Aashiq Abu, features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in the dramatic journey of Chandraprakash, a television news anchor with a mass audience appeal. Under pressure from his bosses for doing stories that increase ratings, Chandraprakash gradually disregards his moral principles in the quest to be the top news anchor.

Veyil, directed by Sarath Menon, stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others. The film is a family drama with a non-linear narrative. Meanwhile, Kamal KM directorial Pada, starring Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju & Dileesh has started streaming on the platform on March 30.
 

Comments

