Urvashi, Parvathy, Aishwarya, Ramya join multi-starrer Her

By Express News Service

A multi-starrer titled Her, with Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ramya Nambessan, Guru Somasundaram and Lijomol Jose, will start rolling from the first week of May. Prathap Pothen and Rajesh Madhavan are also part of the cast. Said to be an amalgam of the stories of five women from different walks of life, the project has Lijin Jose at the helm, with Anish M Thomas as producer and script by Archana Vasudev.

Her marks Anish M Thomas’s maiden independent project post his stint as co-producer on films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Nee Ko Nja Cha, Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo? under his banner Urvashi theatres.

Director Lijin Jose debuted with the movie, Friday, starring Fahad Faasil, followed by Lawpoint and the K.G George documentary 81/2 Intercuts: Life and Films of K.G. George. His upcoming film Chera starring Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan and Guru Somasundaram, is currently in the middle of production.