STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Urvashi, Parvathy, Aishwarya, Ramya join multi-starrer Her

A multi-starrer titled Her, with Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ramya Nambessan, Guru Somasundaram and Lijomol Jose, will start rolling from the first week of May.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A multi-starrer titled Her, with Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ramya Nambessan, Guru Somasundaram and Lijomol Jose, will start rolling from the first week of May. Prathap Pothen and Rajesh Madhavan are also part of the cast. Said to be an amalgam of the stories of five women from different walks of life, the project has Lijin Jose at the helm, with Anish M Thomas as producer and script by Archana Vasudev.

Her marks Anish M Thomas’s maiden independent project post his stint as co-producer on films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Nee Ko Nja Cha, Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo? under his banner Urvashi theatres.

Director Lijin Jose debuted with the movie, Friday, starring Fahad Faasil, followed by Lawpoint and the K.G George documentary 81/2 Intercuts: Life and Films of K.G. George. His upcoming film Chera starring Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan and Guru Somasundaram, is currently in the middle of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Her Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo? Lijin Jose
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp