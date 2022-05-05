12th man: Trailer, release date of Jeethu Joseph mystery out

By Express News Service

Eleven college friends, now adults, have a get-together at a remote hill station. It’s all fun and games until a mysterious outsider (Mohanlal) the ‘12th man’ arrives to disrupt the proceedings.

Who is he—and what sinister intentions does he harbour? And why are some folks suddenly going missing? Let’s find out May 20, on Disney+ Hotstar, the official premiere date of the latest Jeethu Joseph mystery.

An original creation, the film has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Chandunadh, Santhi Maya Devi, Aditi Ravi, Veena Nandakumar, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair. Antony Perumbavoor backs 12th Man under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.