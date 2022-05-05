STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishnu-Bibin’s directorial debut starts rolling

We had reported earlier that actor-writer duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George are making their directorial debut with a family entertainer titled Vedikettu.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that actor-writer duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George are making their directorial debut with a family entertainer titled Vedikettu. The film, penned by Vishnu and Bibin, went on floors on Wednesday. 

Ratheesh Ram is lensing the film, with Johnkutty handling editing duties.The film is backed by Pen and Paper Creations in association with Badushaa Cinemas and 14 Eleven Cinemas.

Vishnu and Bibin made their screenwriting debut with Nadirshah directorial Amar Akbar Antony, and followed it up with Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan and Oru Yamanda Premakadha.

As for their acting appearances, Vishnu has Red River, Sabash Chandra Bose, and Anuradha Crime No 59/2019 coming up, while Bibin will be seen in Marathakam and a film directed by Thanthonni-fame George.

