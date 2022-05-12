STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews’ next rolls

After Salute, Rosshan Andrrews is reteaming with Nivin Pauly for a yet-untitled project. Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, and Saniya Iyyappan are the other confirmed cast members.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rosshan Andrrews

By Express News Service

After Salute, Rosshan Andrrews is reteaming with Nivin Pauly for a yet-untitled project. Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, and Saniya Iyyappan are the other confirmed cast members. The film marks Rosshan’s second feature with Nivin after Kayamkulam Kochunni.

After kickstarting the project during a pooja function in mid-April, Rosshan and team completed the first schedule over ten days in Dubai, followed by the commencement of the second schedule in Mysore today.

R Divakaran, who worked with Rosshan in Notebook, How Old Are You? and Mumbai Police, is on board as the director of photography. Vinayaka Ajith is bankrolling the project under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rosshan Andrrews Nivin Pauly
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp