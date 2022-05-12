Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews’ next rolls

By Express News Service

After Salute, Rosshan Andrrews is reteaming with Nivin Pauly for a yet-untitled project. Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, and Saniya Iyyappan are the other confirmed cast members. The film marks Rosshan’s second feature with Nivin after Kayamkulam Kochunni.

After kickstarting the project during a pooja function in mid-April, Rosshan and team completed the first schedule over ten days in Dubai, followed by the commencement of the second schedule in Mysore today.

R Divakaran, who worked with Rosshan in Notebook, How Old Are You? and Mumbai Police, is on board as the director of photography. Vinayaka Ajith is bankrolling the project under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.