Antony Varghese starts shooting for Poovan 

Published: 18th May 2022

By Express News Service

Antony Varghese is headlining the cast of Vineeth Vasudevan’s directorial debut Poovan, backed by Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (TMD) and Super Sharanya producer Shebin Backer and director Girish AD under the banners Shebin Backer Productions and Stuck Cows, respectively. Filming is progressing in the Taliparamba and Payyanur areas.

Vineeth is known for his standout presence in Super Sharanya. Aside from playing the character ‘Ajith Menon’ in the film, Vineeth also made a cameo in TMD as a tour guide. He has directed a few short films, of which the most notable is Veli, also scripted by him. Vineeth co-wrote the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran. 

Interestingly, Antony played a cameo in Super Sharanya. Poovan has newcomers Anishma, Akhila and Rinku playing the female leads. The cast also comprises a host of other fresh faces alongside known faces like Maniyan Pillai Raju, Kalabhavan Prachod, Varun Dara, Vineeth Viswam, Vineeth Chakyar (Vasudevan) and Sajin Cherukayil.

As per the makers, Poovan addresses some pertinent issues of society through a humour-laden screenplay penned by Varun Dhara. Sajith Purushan is cranking the camera while Akash Joseph Varghese edits. Midhun Mukundan composes the tunes to Suhail Koya’s lyrics.

