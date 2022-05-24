STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Padavettu' to release in September 

Published: 24th May 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI; Political thriller "Padavettu", headlined by Nivin Pauly, is set to be released theatrically on September 2 around the festival of Onam.

Backed by Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of music label Saregama, the Malayalam film is co-produced by Sunny Wayne and directed by Liju Krishna.

"Padavettu" also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Manoj Omen and Remya Suresh, among others. Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films and Events at Saregama India, said the team is proud of "Padavettu" as it shows the protagonist's journey "from zero to hero in a believable way".

"Nivin is exceptional in the film and his performance is all-encompassing. This film will prove to be another milestone in our journey across the regional content space and I know the audiences will really connect with it," Kumar said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

Pauly, star of "Premam" and "Moothon", said the north Kerala-set film is about "hope, resurgence and courage".

"I am sure the film will be received with a lot of love by the audience. This is a political drama, but it is also about the thread of humanity that connects us all. It also brings to the fore, the triumph of the human spirit in the face of great oppression. The film may be set in North Kerala, but its theme has a universality that makes it relatable at multiple levels," the actor said.

Director Krishna, who is also the film's writer, said "Padavettu" endeavours to portray the relentless pursuit of a layman. "The oppressed section of society, who is in a constant struggle to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place," he added.

According to co-producer Wayne, Malayalam cinema has seen an "unprecedented surge" in the last few years and Yoodlee's support to a film like "Padavettu" will "further expand its reach across the country".

"Nivin Pauly's performance in the film must be seen to be believed and Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi and the rest of the cast is brilliant as well. We are very happy that the film will now reach the audience on 2nd September, 2022 around Onam. We are looking forward to a great festive opening," he added.

