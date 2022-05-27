Dear Friend trailer presents a one-of-a-kind friendship 

By Express News Service

The trailer of Dear Friend hints at a story of a conflict between friends. Starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan in lead roles, the film centres on an event that brings about a conflict between five friends.

The story of Dear Friend is penned by Sharfu, Suhas, and Arjun Lal. The film is helmed by Vineeth Kumar with other technical crew including Shyju Khalid as cinematographer, Justin Varghese as a composer, Deepu Joseph as editor, and Mashar Hamsa as the costume department. It was also revealed that the film is shot extensively in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Dear Friend is slated to release on June 10 in theatres. The film is bankrolled by Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid’s Happy Hours Entertainments, and they have previously produced films such as Sudani From Nigeria and Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. On the work front, Tovino is currently busy with a slew of projects. Neelavelicham, Pallichattambi, Vaashi, and Thallumaala are a few projects that the actor has in his line-up.