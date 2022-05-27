Kerala film awards 2021: Revathi bags best actress award, Joju George & Biju Menon best actors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joju George and Biju Menon won the best actor award in the 2021 State Film Awards announced here on Friday. Joju won the honour for his performance in "Madhuram" and "Nayattu" and Biju Menon for his role in "Aarkkariyam". "Bhoothakaalam" won the best actress award for Revathi.

Dileesh Pothan is the best director. Krishnendu Kalesh won the award for debut director and Arul Raj best choreographer. Hridayam is the best film for popularity and art value. The special jury award for best film will be presented to "Freedom Fight" by Jeo Baby. Syam Pushkaran won the award for best screenplay, "Joji".

Sithara Krishnakumar won the honour for best female playback singer and Pradeep Kumar male singer. Best music director is Hesham Abdul Wahab for the songs in "Hridayam". BK Harinarayanan won the award for best lyrics. Devi S won the award for best female dubbing artist and none was selected in the male category. The award for best make-up went to Ranjith Ambady for "Aarkkariyam".

Avasavyooham has been selected the best film. Krishand RK is its director and producer. "Chavittu" and "Nishidho" will share the award for second best film.

"Minnal Murali" brought honours to three artists - Melvi J for costume, Andres for visual effect and Justine Jose for sound mixing. The award for best art director will be presented to AV Gokuldas. Arun Ashok and Sonu KP won the award for best Sync Sound.

"Chamayam" by Pattanam Rasheed adjudged the award for best book on film. R Gopalakrishnan's "Nashtaswapnangal" won special jury mention in this category.