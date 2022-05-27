STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murali Gopy completes scripting 'Empuraan'

Lucifer screenwriter Murali Gopy has hinted that the scripting of the sequel Empuraan is complete.

Murali Gopy

By Express News Service

Lucifer screenwriter Murali Gopy has hinted that the scripting of the sequel 'Empuraan' is complete. The actor-scenarist posted a picture of a notebook with the caption “L2: r-E-ady for L-aunch,” under which Prithviraj responded, “When chaos arises, and darkness descends... he will return to reset the order. The Devil’s order!”

Filming for Empuraan is expected to commence next year. Prithviraj is currently in the middle of shooting for Blessy’s long-in-development adaptation of Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham. After it’s wrapped up, the actor-filmmaker will shoot for director Venu’s Kaapa and Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha. He is expected to start working on the long-awaited Kaaliyan after that. 

We recently learnt that Prithviraj hopes to finish the abovementioned acting commitments before he starts filming Empuraan, which will see Mohanlal reprising his character from the blockbuster. Meanwhile, Murali also wrote the script for Theerpu, starring Prithviraj, Indrajith, Saiju Kurup and Isha Talwar.

