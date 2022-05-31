STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali injured during shooting for new Malayalam film

Actor Asif Ali was injured during the shooting of his upcoming Malayalam film titled A Ranjith Cinema, helmed by Nishanth Sattu.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali

Asif Ali

By Express News Service

Actor Asif Ali was injured during the shooting of his upcoming Malayalam film titled A Ranjith Cinema, helmed by Nishanth Sattu. The actor injured his leg while filming the climax in Thiruvananthapuram. As he couldn’t go ahead with the shoot given the intensity of the injury, he was taken to a nearby hospital. It was later learnt that the injury is not too serious.

The team was in the middle of executing a fight sequence for final schedule of the film. The romantic thriller stars Asif Ali, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Namitha Pramod, Jewel Mary, Aju Varghese and Renji Panicker in the lead roles. 

The film is being produced by Nishad Peachy and Babu Joseph Ambat under the banner of Luminous Film Factory. The film is being planned as an Onam release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asif Ali Malayalam film Ranjith Cinema Injury
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp