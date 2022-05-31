STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala HC grants pre-arrest bail to rape accused actor-producer Vijay Babu till June 2

While issuing the interim order on the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the police and the Bureau of Immigration not to arrest the petitioner till the next posting date.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Babu (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, accused in a rape case. He is presently in Dubai and booked his ticket to return to Kerala on June 1. Vijay Babu's counsel also produced a copy of the air ticket on Tuesday.

While issuing the interim order on the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the police and the Bureau of Immigration not to arrest the petitioner till the next posting date. The petitioner is directed to appear before the investigation officer immediately on arrival in the country and mark his presence. The investigating officer will be free to interrogate the petitioner in the meantime, the court held.

The counsel for Vijay Babu submitted that the petitioner has been willing to come within the jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court and face investigation provided interim protection is granted. He also submitted that he had even booked a ticket to come on May 30. However, fearing immediate arrest at the Airport itself, he has postponed his travel.

Opposing the plea for interim protection, the prosecution submitted that the petitioner remains elusive from the jurisdiction of the court only because of the impounding of his passport. The petitioner's presence outside the country does not entitle him to maintain this bail plea.

The court also allowed the plea of the victim to implead in the case. The counsel for the victim argued that the petitioner has not been bonafide in the application and had not even divulged his whereabouts at the time of filing the bail application.

"I am of the view for the time being that merely because the petitioner is outside the country, that itself cannot deprive his right to have anticipatory bail in the case," observed the court.

The essential requirement of every investigation is that the accused must be within its control for the purpose of carrying out an effective and fair probe. "Apprehending arrest in a non-bailable offence is sufficient justification to move an anticipatory bail application and when the arrest is imminent, the statute provides even the grant of an interim order."

According to the counsel for Vijay Babu, the police is intending to arrest him from the moment he lands at the airport.

"In view of those submissions, considering the interest of the victim, the investigation as well as the interest of the petitioner, it is necessary that he be protected from arrest for a limited period of time. Accordingly, I direct the police not to arrest the petitioner until the next posting date of the case," the court held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu Interim pre-arrest bail Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp