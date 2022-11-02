Home Entertainment Malayalam

Makers of 'Neelavelicham' release Roshan Mathew's character poster

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Neelavelicham is the remake of Bhargavi Nilayalam (1964). It has Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s screenplay based on his short story Neelavelicham.

Published: 02nd November 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Character poster of Roshan Mathew in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Neelavelicham.'

Character poster of Roshan Mathew in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Neelavelicham.'

By Express News Service

The makers of Neelavelicham released the character poster of Roshan Mathew on Monday, marking the occasion of Kerala Piravi Dinam. 

The poster featured Roshan sitting on the porch outside the house, clad in a white dhoti and vest. With a Kattan (brew) in his hand, Roshan seems to be in a pensive mood, gazing into oblivion.

Although it was anticipated that the movie would come out in December, the makers have now announced that it will be released in January 2023.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Neelavelicham is the remake of Bhargavi Nilayalam (1964). It has Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s screenplay based on his short story Neelavelicham.

The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, and Rajesh Madhavan.

Neelavelicham’s technical crew includes cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan, editor Saiju Sreedharan and music composers Bijibal and Rex Vijayan. The film is reportedly in the post-production stage.

The original 1964 film Bhargavi Nilayam was directed by Vincent Master and featured Madhu, Prem Nazeer, Vijayanirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu.

Meanwhile, Roshan, who was last seen in Kotthu, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Gold, Chathuram , and Chera.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshan Mathew Neelavelicham Malayalam cinema
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp