Makers of 'Neelavelicham' release Roshan Mathew's character poster

By Express News Service

The makers of Neelavelicham released the character poster of Roshan Mathew on Monday, marking the occasion of Kerala Piravi Dinam.

The poster featured Roshan sitting on the porch outside the house, clad in a white dhoti and vest. With a Kattan (brew) in his hand, Roshan seems to be in a pensive mood, gazing into oblivion.

Although it was anticipated that the movie would come out in December, the makers have now announced that it will be released in January 2023.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Neelavelicham is the remake of Bhargavi Nilayalam (1964). It has Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s screenplay based on his short story Neelavelicham.

The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, and Rajesh Madhavan.

Neelavelicham’s technical crew includes cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan, editor Saiju Sreedharan and music composers Bijibal and Rex Vijayan. The film is reportedly in the post-production stage.

The original 1964 film Bhargavi Nilayam was directed by Vincent Master and featured Madhu, Prem Nazeer, Vijayanirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu.

Meanwhile, Roshan, who was last seen in Kotthu, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Gold, Chathuram , and Chera.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

