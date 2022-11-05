Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jude Anthany Joseph's film based on Kerala floods gets major revamp

Announcing the project, director Jude wrote on his social media handle, "This is the story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018."

Published: 05th November 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Director Jude Anthany Joseph announced a film based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph announced a film based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. (Photo | Jude Anthany Joseph Instagram)

By Express News Service

A few years back, director Jude Anthany Joseph announced a film based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

The film, then titled 2403 ft, went on floors in 2019, but the project got shelved in the beginning stages due to various reasons. It has now been revamped with a new set of actors and technicians.

The film, now titled 2018, is co-scripted by Jude and Akhil P Dharmajan. It has a stellar star cast comprising Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Kalaiyarasan, Sshivada, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, and Gauthami Nair.

Announcing the project, director Jude wrote on his social media handle, "This is the story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018."

The project initially had Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, and Shaan Rahman as the cinematographer, editor, and music director, respectively. They have now been replaced by Akhil George, Chaman Chacko, and Nobin Paul. Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph are jointly producing the film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2018 Kerala floods Jude Anthany Joseph Malayalam film revamp
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp