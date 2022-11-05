Jude Anthany Joseph's film based on Kerala floods gets major revamp

By Express News Service

A few years back, director Jude Anthany Joseph announced a film based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

The film, then titled 2403 ft, went on floors in 2019, but the project got shelved in the beginning stages due to various reasons. It has now been revamped with a new set of actors and technicians.

The film, now titled 2018, is co-scripted by Jude and Akhil P Dharmajan. It has a stellar star cast comprising Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Kalaiyarasan, Sshivada, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, and Gauthami Nair.

Announcing the project, director Jude wrote on his social media handle, "This is the story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018."

The project initially had Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, and Shaan Rahman as the cinematographer, editor, and music director, respectively. They have now been replaced by Akhil George, Chaman Chacko, and Nobin Paul. Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph are jointly producing the film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

A few years back, director Jude Anthany Joseph announced a film based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. The film, then titled 2403 ft, went on floors in 2019, but the project got shelved in the beginning stages due to various reasons. It has now been revamped with a new set of actors and technicians. The film, now titled 2018, is co-scripted by Jude and Akhil P Dharmajan. It has a stellar star cast comprising Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Kalaiyarasan, Sshivada, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, and Gauthami Nair. Announcing the project, director Jude wrote on his social media handle, "This is the story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018." The project initially had Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, and Shaan Rahman as the cinematographer, editor, and music director, respectively. They have now been replaced by Akhil George, Chaman Chacko, and Nobin Paul. Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph are jointly producing the film. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)