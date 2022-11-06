Mammootty's Rorschach gets OTT release date

By Express News Service

After a successful theatrical run, the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach is all set for its OTT release.

The film will be out on Disney + Hotstar on November 11. The streamer has released a new trailer along with sharing the premiere date.

Rorschach is a psychological thriller directed by Nisam Basheer and scripted by Sameer Abdul. The film also stars Asif Ali, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram and Babu Annoor in prominent roles.

Its technical crew includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, music composer Midhun Mukundan and editor Kiran Das.

Upon its theatrical release on October 7, the film garnered a lot of positive responses from both the critics and the common audience. The film, which is the maiden production venture of Mammootty's newly launched banner Mammootty Kampany, has been declared a box-office hit.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is shooting for Jeo Baby's film Kaathal, which marks Jyotika's comeback to Malayalam.

The star next has Christopher gearing up for release. The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is billed as a crime-thriller.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

