'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' gears up for release outside Kerala

Certified U by the censor board, the script of the film is written by Vipin along with Nashid Mohamed.

Published: 07th November 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, the Malayalam film starring actor-director Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran will release outside Kerala on November 11. (Photo Basil Joseph Twitter)

By Express News Service

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, the Malayalam film starring actor-director Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, was released in theatres in Kerala on October 28.

The film, written and directed by Vipin Das, opened to positive reviews.

However, while the film was not running in theatres outside the state at the time of the release, on Sunday, Basil Joseph announced that Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey will release outside Kerala on November 11.

Besides Basil and Darshana, the film also Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor, Manju Pillai, Noby Marcose, Anand Manmadhan among others.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the banner of Cheers Entertainments.

The film is shot by cinematographer Bablu Aju and edited by John Kutty. Ankit Menon has composed the music.

