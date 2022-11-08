Suresh Gopi's 'Mei Hoom Moosa' gets OTT release date

By Express News Service

The Suresh Gopi-starrer Mei Hoom Moosa is set to stream from November 11 on Zee5.

The film directed by Jibu Jacob is a comedy entertainer set in Malappuram. Its story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Rubesh Rain.

Mei Hoom Moosa also stars Poonam Bajwa, Srinda, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and Major Ravi, in pivotal roles.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Narayanan, music composer Sreenadh Sivasankaran and editor Sooraj ES. Lyrics for the songs are penned by Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.

It is produced by Dr Roy CJ's Confident Group along with Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

Suresh Gopi's new film JSK got launched recently. Directed by debutant Pravin Narayanan, the film marks his younger son Madhav Suresh's acting debut.

Suresh Gopi is playing an advocate's role in the film, which also stars Anupama Parameswaran in a prominent role. Shruti Ramachandran, Murali Gopy, and Baiju Santhosh also star in it.

Suresh Gopi also has Ottakomban with debutant Mathews Thomas, Highway 2 with Jayaraj and an untitled mass entertainer (SG 251) with Rahul Ramachandran lined up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

