Vineeth Sreenivasan and Sreenivasan reunite for Kurukkan

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

The father-son duo of Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan is reuniting for a new film titled Kurukkan. The film, directed by Jayalal Divakaran, went on floors today in Kochi with a customary pooja ceremony. It is produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Productions.

Sreenivasan, who has been battling health issues, is making his comeback after a few months. He has previously acted with Vineeth in films like Makante Achan and Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar. They last acted together in Aravindante Athidhikal (2018).

Manoj Ram Singh is scripting Kurukkan. Shine Tom Chacko, Shruthi Jayan, Sudheer Karamana, Malavika Menon, Ansiba Hassan, Gowri Nanda, Srikant Murali, Balaji Sharma, Azeez Nedumangad and many others are part of the supporting cast. It has cinematography by Jibu Jacob, who has directed films like Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol.

Meanwhile, Vineeth is awaiting the release of Mukundan Unni Associates. The film, which marks the directorial debut of editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, is set to hit screens on November 11. Vineeth also has crime drama Thankam coming up.

